3 People Killed In Colorado Walmart Shooting

THORNTON, Colo. (WJZ/AP) — The search continues Thursday morning for a man who fatally shot three people inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night, forcing customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.

The people dead include two men and one woman. The woman who was shot died of her injuries in a hospital.

Customers hid or ran towards the exits after hearing the shots that were fired.

Police say the shooting appears to be random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror.

Officials say the the man nonchalantly entered the store and fired a handgun into a group of people before getting away in a car.

The Thornton Police Department tweeted their person and vehicle of interest in the shooting.

Walmart shooting incident, person and vehicle of interest, remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867 pic.twitter.com/PFNbEALpbG — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Guadalupe Perez was inside the store with her son when she heard the shots.

“We were renting movies and we just hear this popping noise and the Walmart girl said the balloons are popping and I turn around and I see all the people walking falling down because they were really scared. I asked what was going on and they said they’re shooting, they’re shooting,” said Perez.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were helping police in the investigation.

The Walmart about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Denver is in a busy shopping center that includes restaurants, a movie theater and several other shops.

