Teen Hit By Car After Leaving Severn Party Dies, Search For Suspect Continues

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The teen girl who was hit by a car while walking home from a house party in Severn early Saturday morning has died, police say.

The search continues for the driver of the vehicle, described as a silver car with tinted windows, a broken headlight assembly and windshield damage.

Kiersten Emily Wengert-Walko was struck after leaving a home in 7900 block of WB&A Road near Thompson Road in Severn. The collision occurred in the 7800 block of the same road.

The suspect vehicle was believed to be occupied by people who attended the same party that was traveling north at a high rate of speed.

Wengert-Walko was taken to Shock Trauma, where she died Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact 410-222-8573 or Crime Stoppers.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook