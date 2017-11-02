Suspect In Custody For Edmondson Avenue Stabbing

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Taqwisha Richardson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman, 28-year-old Taqwisha Richardson, has been arrested and charged in the Oct. 23 stabbing of a 44-year old man in the 2000 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Richardson was arrested Tuesday at her home and taken to central booking where she has been charged with attempted first degree murder and various assault charges.

On October 23, 2017, at about 10:40 a.m., police responded to a call for a stabbing in the 2000 block of Edmondson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from stab wounds to the upper torso. The 44-year old was taken to an area hospital by medics where he received treatment.

He was also able to provide detectives with the information necessary to obtain an arrest warrant.

Richardson is being held a central Booking without bail.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch