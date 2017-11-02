Suspect In Custody For Edmondson Avenue Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman, 28-year-old Taqwisha Richardson, has been arrested and charged in the Oct. 23 stabbing of a 44-year old man in the 2000 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Richardson was arrested Tuesday at her home and taken to central booking where she has been charged with attempted first degree murder and various assault charges.

On October 23, 2017, at about 10:40 a.m., police responded to a call for a stabbing in the 2000 block of Edmondson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from stab wounds to the upper torso. The 44-year old was taken to an area hospital by medics where he received treatment.

He was also able to provide detectives with the information necessary to obtain an arrest warrant.

Richardson is being held a central Booking without bail.

