Baltimore County Police Search For Man Wanted For Landsdowne Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder.

They suspect Tyson Lemond Moore in a killing that happened Oct. 9 in the unit block of Silerton Road.

The 32-year-old victim, Mark Gibbs of Hollins Ferry Road, was shot and killed around 11:45 p.m.

Moore is described as a 26-year-old black male, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in the 2400 block of Tionesta Road.

If anyone has information about Tyson Lemond Moore, please call the Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards for information in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, text message or online.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Text message: Text “MCS” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637)

Web tip: http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org

