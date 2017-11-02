Two Senior Executives To Leave Under Armour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sports apparel maker Under Armour says two of its top executives will part ways with the company. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
The announcement was made on Wednesday after Under Armour reported its first quarterly sales decline since it went public in 2005.
The company says Andy Donkin, chief marketing officer and Pam Catlett, senior vice president and general manager of the women’s and youth categories will leave later this month.
In a statement by the company, Under Armour wrote “We have mutually agreed to part ways.”
