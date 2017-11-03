Inaugural Food Truck Week Coming To Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is getting a new kind of restaurant week, this time for eateries on wheels.

The inaugural Baltimore Food Truck Week will be held Nov. 6 through Nov. 10 throughout the metro area.

More than a dozen trucks will participate, serving up eats at lots of locations. You can find a full list of participating trucks and locations HERE.

A wrap-up celebration will be held at Patterson Park Nov. 10, in partnership with Baltimore Recreation and Parks and the Friends of Patterson Park. Twenty food trucks, local vendors, music and a bar will be set up by Pulaski Monument from 5 to 9 p.m.

Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report that Willy Dely, owner of a consulting firm for food and hospitality businesses, is the driving force behind Food Truck Week.

“There’s a restaurant week happening twice a year now in every county. Why not a food truck week?” he said.

He’s also trying to help pump up their business as we head into a notoriously tough time of year for food truck owners: winter.

“It’s really more like an awareness event for food trucks,” he said.

Anyone interested in getting involved can email Dely at info@baltimorefoodtruckweek.com for more information.

