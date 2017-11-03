Doctor During Freddie Gray Officer’s Disciplinary Case: Gray’s Death Should Have Been Ruled An Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Taking the stand to break down how Freddie Gray was killed, doctors explained Friday his so-called catastrophic injuries, suffered while in the back of a van driven by Officer Caesar Goodson.

Friday marks day five of Goodson’s administrative hearing, which will determine whether or not he will keep his job.

Goodson was acquitted of all charges in a criminal case last year, but an attorney for the police department says he should be fired for failing to follow policies on putting a seatbelt on Gray and not taking him to a hospital.

Goodson’s lawyers say the department failed to disseminate information about a policy change requiring seatbelts. They also say police hadn’t adequately trained officers how to deal with uncooperative arrestees.

A doctor who testified for the defense Friday, after reviewing Gray’s autopsy, told the panel of officers overseeing the case that he believes the cause of death should have been ruled an accident.

Prosecutors say that the cause of death has no bearing on if Officer Goodson broke police rules, however.

The defense says they’re trying to prove that not even seat-belting Gray could have prevented an accident.

This morning, WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten reports that video evidence of a police trainee re-enacting the various positions Gray would have been in while in the van.

More witnesses are expected to take the stand next week.

A panel of three officers will ultimately decide of Goodson should be disciplined.

