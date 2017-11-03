Commission Created For Frederick Douglass

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A bipartisan bill has been signed by President Donald Trump to create a commission to plan for the bicentennial anniversary of the birth of abolitionist Frederick Douglas. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The bill was signed on Thursday. The Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commission is just the 16th commemorative commission created by Congress since 1989. Only six of these commemorated specific individuals. Douglass is the first African American to be commemorated.

The commission will include 16 members who will carry out programs to honor the slave abolitionist who was born in 1818 on the Eastern Shore. Douglas escaped slavery and became an author, diplomat, and an adviser to President Abraham Lincoln.

According to the law, the commission must be appointed within 60 days and recommendations for the commission must be submitted by August.

