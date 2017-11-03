Field Hockey Team Bumped From State Tourney, All Players Suspended After Community Vandalism

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All 24 members of Severna Park High School’s varsity field hockey team were suspended for a game after reports of community vandalism, which caused the team to be withdrawn from the state championship tournament.

South River High School now has a spot in the tournament, instead, according to Anne Arundel County Schools. Severna Park beat South River in the region championship game on Tuesday.

The vandalism allegedly occurred Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. More than two dozen residences were littered with toilet paper, business signs, and an assortment of food and other products.

School officials have conducted interviews with players and coaches over the last two days.

After learning of the incidents and the sanctions imposed by the school, Superintendent George Arlotto made the decision to withdraw Severna Park from the Class 4A state tournament.

Three of Severna Park’s coaches were also suspended for one game.

The school’s investigation to date has not shown that the team’s coaches were involved in the incidents, but that they were aware of a tradition of a team sleepover after a region championship win that had previously included throwing toilet paper at the homes of coaches.

“I echo Dr. Arlotto’s thoughts with regard to this unfortunate incident,” Severna Park Principal Patrick Bathras said. “Our motto at SPHS is ‘A Tradition of Excellence’ and this behavior does not exemplify those words, beliefs, or values.”

Officials at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association were told of the decisions today, and directed Anne Arundel County Public Schools, per state tournament regulations regarding a school found ineligible during the progress of a tournament, to inform South River of its re-entry into the tournament. Severna Park beat South River in the region championship game on Tuesday, but must now forfeit that game.

