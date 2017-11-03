Police Arrest Hilton Street Suspect From September Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was arrested Thursday for a robbery that took place on Hilton Street in September, police say.

On September 4 around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Hilton Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who told them he had been robbed. The victim said he was walking down the street when he was approached by a man armed with a knife. The suspect stole the victim’s phone and then left the area.

Upon investigation, detectives were able to identify 49-year old Bobbie Durant.

Durant was arrested in South Baltimore and transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility.

There is no word yet on Durant’s charges.

