Md. Woman Shot At Las Vegas Music Festival Leaves Intensive Care

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Maryland survivor of the deadly Las Vegas shooting continues to inspire many as she recovers after being shot in the face.

Tina Frost is one of more than 500 people that were injured in the shooting. It has now been a little more than a month since that tragic October day.

Frost’s ongoing progress after being critically wounded during the Las Vegas shooting is showing the world what a fighter’s spirit looks like.

Frost, who’s from Crofton was injured in the barrage of bullets authorities say were fired by Stephen Paddock on a crowd of unsuspecting concertgoers, 58 people were killed.

“The bullet went into her right eye and up,” Frost’s mother, Mary Moreland said. “She lost her right eye, she lost her whole forehead.”

“Unfortunately, some people may not ever recover but in some of the people, you know, I would say, give it a year,” said Dr. Keith Blum of Sunrise Hospital.

As severe as her injuries were, Frost’s reputation as a fierce fighter grew more evident.

About midway through October Frost was strong enough to be brought to Johns Hopkins where she continues to have surgeries and undergo therapy. She also continues to amaze everyone with her progress.

One GoFundMe donor celebrated the 163 steps shortly after arriving at Hopkins.

More than a month later, Frost made even more significant strides by leaving intensive care.

“She’s speaking clearly and her sentences are complete and make sense,” said family friend Amy Klinger. “She has been kicking a ball back and forth with her dad in the halls she’s being doing lunge walks and squat walks.”

The family has called her road to recovery a marathon, one where she’s clearly pulling ahead.

“The family is so really grateful for all of the outpouring and love and support and it has kept them energized over this last month,” Klinger said.

Frost will likely remain at the hospital through her treatments.

Donations for Frost’s medical bills have exceeded $1 million. A trust has now been set in her name.

