New York Man Accused Of Fatally Running Over 2 Frederick Residents

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Frederick County Sheriff’s Officer say a man from the Bronx fatally ran over two people early Thursday morning with a car.

Police say just after 5 a.m., 24-year-old Delajhi Joyner fatally ran over 37-year-old Shondre Naylor, and 19-year-old Jermaine Hill Jr., both from Frederick.

Joyner was inside a car owned by Naylor.

Police say there was a dispute, and Joyner allegedly stabbed Hill and then got inside a silver car and drove backwards over both victims, dragging them a short distance.

Police added that he then pulled forward, running them over a second time.

“I heard, ‘help, help.’ When I came out front, they were already laying in the street,” neighbor Judy Bartlett said. “He was pacing around, running in circles, pulling at his hair, then he ran into that house.”

Joyner crashed into a grassy parking island, about 50 feet from where the victims died.

Blood was seen on the bumpers. Joyner was described as panicking.

Investigators spent hours inside that house. Neighbors report the owners were in New York for a funeral and say Joyner is related to the family.

EMT’s tried CPR on the two victims, but both were declared dead in the parking lot. A knife was found lying nearby.

Officials have not yet said offered a possible motive or how the accused killer is connected to the victims.

A man who identified himself as Naylor’s father, clearly upset, left the gruesome crime scene after talking to detectives.

“Nobody deserves that at all. No matter what happened, nobody deserves that at all. I feel so sorry for their families,” Shawn Butcher said.

Police saw Joyner running away and caught within 15 minutes.

According to the New York Post, when he was 17, Joyner was arrested for robbing someone at gunpoint in New York City. He was quickly arrested afterwards.

Joyner has been charged with six felonies.

