Police Arrested Teen Connected To Jones Falls Trail Robberies

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a teen connected to several robberies in the City Friday.

Baltimore officers say a 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting a man on the Jones Falls Trail Oct. 22, near the 800 block of Wyman Park Drive.

Detectives believe the suspect is also responsible for at least four other recent robberies in the Central, Eastern, and Northern Districts.

The suspect was arrested in West Baltimore. He was then transported to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center where he will be charged as a juvenile with robbery and assault.

