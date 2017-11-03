Second Version Of Potomac Street Bike Lane Expected To Be Completed This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The bike lane battle on Potomac Street in Southeast Baltimore may finally be put to rest.

City crews are installing a second version of the controversial bike lane in Canton after months of backlash.

“It makes things uneasy around here,” one man said. “People are scared. They don’t know which way to turn! You know, if you’re in the left lane, you go left.”

Neighbors went to bat with city leaders and bike advocates after the first installment in April caused major confusion and left little room for emergency trucks.

After many meetings, even a lawsuit, the City ripped out the first pattern and is trying again.

Back-in angle parking will be on the east side of the street and a two-way, protected bike lane on the west side of the street.

“I think it’s really good for the bikers,” one woman said.

All drivers are not satisfied in the neighborhood where cars are already crammed.

Crews towed 25 cars Friday morning to make room for the line painters.

“It’s gonna be worse. It’s gonna eliminate parking spots,” another man said. “And that’s what we need, direly need here, is parking.”

“I’m pretty indifferent about it honestly,” a cyclist said. “I don’t really use the bike lane much. I kind of go with traffic and watch out for the cars.”

Work on the bike lane is expected to be completed this weekend.

