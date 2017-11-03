Teen Boy Arrested At Inner Harbor For Possessing Replica Gun, Violating School Curfew

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police have arrested a boy violating school curfew with a replica gun Friday morning.

Officers say a 15-year-old boy was sitting on the bleachers at Rash Field in the Inner Harbor loading a gun around 10 a.m., a time where students are suppose to be in school on a weekday.

Police were able to take the boy into custody and learned the gun was a replica.

The boy was transported to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center.

Detectives are following up on this case to determine if the boy is linked to other crimes.

