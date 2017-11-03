Weather Blog: Another Warm Day, But Fall-Like Temperatures To Come Soon

T.G.I.F.

Hi Everyone!

Another warm day. Ho Hum. NOT!!! What a run of mild weather we have been on. But do understand a pretty zesty cold front will move through our neighborhoods later this afternoon. 75 today but just 56° behind that front. It will def feel like a college football Saturday. Fall in the air.

We have been discussing the temp roller coaster for a few day’s now and Sunday/Monday will be the best example of it as we will move back to near 70. The mid 70’s Monday.

It will get more fall like next week. A thermometer thrill ride.

A bit of rain Saturday night and Sunday morning as the warm air returns other than that,….it is the weekend!! Have at it!

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t It the truth!!

MB!

