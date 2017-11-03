Weather Blog: Another Warm November Day

By Bob Turk
By Bob Turk

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Another very warm November day with a high of 76!

A cool front did cross the region early this evening allowing for clearing skies and cooler air to move our way.

Tomorrow will start off with some sun, but end with clouds and a bit of rain as well.

Highs in the upper 50’s but much milder on Sunday.

Rain will be back on Monday and again it may get to 70 degrees again!

Much cooler air will move in next week.

Have a nice weekend!

