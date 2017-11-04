D.C. Police Officer Fatally Shot In Baltimore During Ceasefire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An off duty Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officer was fatally shot overnight Friday in Baltimore, during the weekend in which community activists had called for a ceasefire in the city.

Police say the shooting happened just before 12:45 a.m., in the 2800 block of Elgin Ave. Responding officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, 40-year old Tony Anthony Mason Jr., had been shot in the body. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Baltimore Police Department reports Mason is a sergeant with the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C., and was off duty at the time of the shooting.

The other victim, a 43-year-old woman, was shot in the leg. She was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

During their investigation, police found that both victims were sitting inside a parked car, when an unknown suspect went up to the victims’ vehicle and began shooting.

Community activists had called for a ceasefire from Nov. 3-5 after the annual homicide rate for Baltimore reached 300 for the third year in a row.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

