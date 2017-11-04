Delaware Carjacking Suspect Arrested In Maryland

ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a woman suspected of stealing a car from a Delaware gas station last month while a young boy was inside has been arrested in Maryland.
Delaware State Police said in a statement Friday that 31-year-old Amy Davis was taken into custody without incident at a motel in Elkton. She’s facing charges in connection with the car theft at a Claymont Wawa.
Police say they received an anonymous tip and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force apprehended Davis.
The statement says she is currently being held by Maryland authorities pending extradition to Delaware. Court records don’t list an attorney.
The car theft took place Oct. 18. Authorities say the boy noticed a woman get in the vehicle who wasn’t his mother. He escaped without harm.
One Comment
