Police: Baby Dies After Attack By Family Dog In Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being attacked by a family dog in Cleveland.
Police say the infant was bit shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and died about two hours later at a hospital.
The Cleveland police homicide unit, which is called to all deaths involving young children, is investigating.
Police haven’t released the infant’s name or other details about what happened.
