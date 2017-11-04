Police: Baby Dies After Attack By Family Dog In Cleveland

Filed Under: Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being attacked by a family dog in Cleveland.

Police say the infant was bit shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and died about two hours later at a hospital.

The Cleveland police homicide unit, which is called to all deaths involving young children, is investigating.

Police haven’t released the infant’s name or other details about what happened.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch