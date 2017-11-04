Search Continues For Hit-And-Run Driver That Left Severn Girl For Dead

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The case of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Anne Arundel County one week ago remains unsolved.

Authorities say Kiersten Walko left a party and was walking to her car along a rural Severn road, when a car hit her, and kept on driving. She died at Shock Trauma four days later.

Saturday, the community came together to remember the high school senior.

“That shows you how many people she touched. That shows you how important she was as a person, and how important she remains to be,” said Walko’s uncle Ben Wengert.

“The information we have from witnesses there at the party is, that the suspect’s vehicle is a small silver car with tinted windows, and our investigators believe that the car should have damage to the front end,” said Lt. Ryan Frasure of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Walko was a talented, competitive dancer. Her dance company remembered her as a lifelong friend.

“Dance was everything to her. It was an outlet. You know, when they’re down, depressed, they come in,” said Colleen Parker of Dance Explosion. “They’re a team, they’re a family.”

Saturday night, North County High School showed they were a family.

“I don’t understand how you can just be out there, a week later, knowing the pain that you’ve caused the family. But really, the entire community. You know, we need answers,” Wengert said.

Contrary to what many are saying on social media, police do not have anyone in custody. They are searching for a small silver car with tinted windows and front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

