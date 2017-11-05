Baltimore Ceasefire Fails To Reach Blood Free Weekend With Murder Of D.C. Cop

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore ceasefire came to a close without reaching it’s peaceful goal.

The City could not achieve 72 hours without murders. A D.C. police officer is among the city’s growing list of murder victims. The homicide came early in the weekend.

Some were worried it would stop the movement, but that wasn’t the case.

Not even the rain could keep crowds from taking to the streets in their quest for peace.

“I don’t want anybody to think, you know, they can just scare us away,” Marcus Dagold said. “I mean a movement is a movement.”

Communities are growing tired of the rising bloodshed.

“I find it as wrong that people are dying for nothing,” said 16-year-old D’Monico Marshall.

“Nobody wants to face it and it’s growing like a cancer,” Theresa Reuter said.

The second ceasefire of the year, came as the City reached a murderous milestone, 300 homicides on Thursday.

By Sunday night, an extra candle was lit for the latest murder victim.

Forty-year-old Tony Anthony Mason Jr., an off-duty sergeant with Washington’s metro police, was shot and killed on day two of the ceasefire in Northwest Baltimore. A woman who was sitting with him in a parked car, was shot in the leg.

Sgt. Mason lived in the Cedonia section of Baltimore. His other car is still parked outside his home. On the porch, an arrangement of flowers were left by a neighbor who says he lived there for 10 years.

“He seemed like a good guy. I mean he kept to himself,” the neighbor said. “We’re killing each other daily. Why? It’s senseless. Stop it! It has to end.”

The woman who was with the officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made in connection to Sgt. Mason’s murder. If you have any information that can help solve the case, you’re urged to contact police.

