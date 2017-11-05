Officer Injured After Police Car Hit While Pulled Over To Investigate Wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer and one other person were taken to a hospital after the officer’s vehicle was hit while pulled over to investigate another wreck.
Police say the crash happened on southbound I-83, just past the Cold Spring Lane exit.
The wreck happened as the officer was pulled over to investigate a wreck. Another vehicle then struck the officer’s vehicle.
The officer and driver of the other vehicle were both transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Southbound traffic on I-83 was backed up as police investigated the wreck, but all lanes are back open.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook