Reports: Several People Dead In Shooting At Texas Church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Local news outlets report that several people have been shot at a Baptist Church in South Texas.

Sheriff has told a local newspaper there were multiple deaths, and the shooter has been taken down.

Television stations KSAT and KENS report that there are multiple victims and that there is a large police presence at the church in Sutherland Springs, which is 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

KSAT reports that two Airlife helicopters are also at the scene.

A sheriff’s department dispatcher says everyone is at the scene and unavailable to comment.

KSAT has video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter that the station says was arriving to take victims to hospitals.

