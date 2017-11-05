Man Wanted In Killings In 2 States Arrested In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man wanted on murder charges in Texas and Indiana has been arrested in Baltimore.

The department said 26-year-old Milton Misael Zambrano-Gonzalez was arrested Saturday after a brief foot chase. The Baltimore Sun reports he is charged with murder in the killing of a 16-year-old in Houston and a man in Indianapolis.

According to the Marshals Service, Zambrano-Gonzalez is a member of the MS-13 gang who has had three immigration removals from the country. The department says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency will pursue federal prosecution charges against him for illegal re-entry.

Zambrano-Gonzalez was being held as a fugitive from justice, and online court records don’t list an attorney.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)