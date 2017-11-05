BREAKING WJZ: Multiple Deaths Reported In Shooting At Texas Church

WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To The Titans 23-20 | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week

Man Wanted In Killings In 2 States Arrested In Baltimore

Filed Under: Fugitive

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man wanted on murder charges in Texas and Indiana has been arrested in Baltimore.

The department said 26-year-old Milton Misael Zambrano-Gonzalez was arrested Saturday after a brief foot chase. The Baltimore Sun reports he is charged with murder in the killing of a 16-year-old in Houston and a man in Indianapolis.

According to the Marshals Service, Zambrano-Gonzalez is a member of the MS-13 gang who has had three immigration removals from the country. The department says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency will pursue federal prosecution charges against him for illegal re-entry.

Zambrano-Gonzalez was being held as a fugitive from justice, and online court records don’t list an attorney.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch