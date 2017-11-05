Weather Blog: Cloudy Skies

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Winds could push water onshore overnight.

The sun was hard to find this weekend and I wouldn’t bank on much of it for Monday either.

Cloudy skies will continue for our Sunday night, with temps falling into the upper 50s.

The strong southerly flow should keep fog to a minimum overnight.

The south winds are also to blame for coastal flood advisories along the bay, with overnight winds potentially pushing water onshore after midnight.

A cold front is set to move through on Monday, with storms arriving in western Maryland before sunrise.

The bulk of the rain will push through central Maryland around lunch time.

In the wake of the front, we can expect north winds to gust near 20 mph.

Thanks to a lack of instability, the threat for severe weather is very low.

Temps on Monday will stop in the upper 60s, with some chilly mid 40s on Monday night.

We’ll really know a cold front moved through by Tuesday when temps top out near 50.

This week will be a good one to keep the umbrella on standby with consistent but low chances for rain all week.

