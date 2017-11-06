Local Boys & Girls Club Getting Much Needed Upgrades Thanks To Aaron’s

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Teens at a local Boys & Girls Club are in for a special surprise, as their lounge is getting a slew of modern upgrades.

All the supplies for this project are donated, and the people making it happen are volunteers.

The lounge room at the O’Donnell Heights Boys & Girls Club was in serious need of a makeover.

“There were couches, but not up to what our kids deserved,” said Matthew Death, with the Boys & Girls Club. “Some televisions, outdated video game systems.”

That’s all about to change with the help of Aaron’s. The furniture and electronics retailer is gifting the club $28,000 worth of upgrades for the teen room.

“Just to see kids smile. Just to give them an opportunity to come to an area they can relax, be kids, and have a fun environment,” said Aaron’s Baltimore regional manager Billy Hardison.

The men and women patching up and painting are all the regional managers from Virginia to New York.

They’re all volunteering their time.

“This is a complete wish list. A dream of what our youth want,” Death said.

Death says the club serves 50 to 60 kids on a daily basis.

He hopes the surprise improvements will get more young people off the streets and through the doors.

“This is an environment where they’re going to want to come hang out be a kid, but do it the right way,” Death said.

This upcoming Wednesday, the teens will get to experience the newly improved room for the very first time.

This is the 24th Boys & Girls Club that Aaron’s has helped to renovate in the last couple years.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook