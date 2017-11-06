Closing Statements Expected In Police Disciplinary Case

BALTIMORE (AP) — Closing statements are expected in the disciplinary hearing of a Baltimore police van driver who transported a black man who later died from injuries suffered on that ride.

Attorneys for Officer Caesar Goodson are scheduled to call a witness on police procedure in the case involving 25-year-old Freddie Gray before closing Monday.

Goodson is accused of failing to follow police policy by failing to buckle Gray into a seatbelt in a police van. He’s also accused of failing to take Gray to a hospital after he asked for medical attention.

Gray died a week after his April 2015 arrest from a spinal cord injury suffered in the van.

Goodson’s lawyers say the police department failed to inform officers of a policy change requiring seatbelt use and removing police discretion.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.