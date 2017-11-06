Victim Of Edgewood Workplace Shooting Released From Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second survivor of the deadly massacre at Advanced Granite Solutions has been released from the hospital.
WJZ has confirmed that Jose Gillen has been discharged from Shock Trauma.
Gillen was one of the five people shot at the business in Edgewood last month by alleged gunman Radee Prince.
Gillen and one other victim survived, while three others were killed.
Prince is behind bars in Delaware, waiting to be tried for a shooting there later that same day.
