BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Public Safety officials are looking for Jason Mountjoy, who walked off from custody this morning after being transported to Brockbridge Correctional Facility in Jessup, according to the Department of Corrections.

jason mountjoy Manhunt Underway For Inmate Who Escaped From Jessup Correctional Facility

Mountjoy, 43, weighs about 150 pounds and is bald with a brown and grey beard. He is serving a five-year sentence for firearm use.

Officials had transported Mountjoy to Brockbridge Correctional Facility in Jessup, where he fled from custody.

Public Safety officials and local police are searching for him.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call police.

