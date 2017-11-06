More Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct By Kevin Spacey

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another accuser comes forward with disturbing allegations against actor Kevin Spacey.

The alleged victim said even with his famous family name, he was still victimized.

One of the alleged acts reportedly occurred in Maryland.

A new accuser is calling Spacey a predator, and the alleged victim is from a family that has Academy Award winning talent.

Harry Dreyfuss, the son of Oscar winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, dropped a bombshell over the weekend.

In an open letter on Buzzfeed, Dreyfuss, who 18 at the time, said he was visiting his father in London, when Spacey allegedly groped him.

“The three of us were alone in Kevin’s apartment rehearsing my father’s lines… My father didn’t see, and I didn’t tell him about the incident for many years,” he wrote.

The once wildly popular lead in “House of Cards” has now been villainized by some of the crew who worked with him here in Maryland.

One male production assistant told CNN, “it was a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all in the crew, cast, background actors.”

Last month, condemnation rapidly mounted after actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was 14, and Spacey was 26.

Spacey said he didn’t remember that encounter, but he apologized.

In Hollywood, the allegations are the talk of red carpet.

A lawyer for Spacey has denied the recent allegations, but Dreyfuss isn’t changing his story line.

He tweeted, “Thanks to anyone who’s ever spoken out. I add my story in the hope predators learn there will always be consequences.”

Netflix says it’s cutting all ties with Spacey.

Filming for the 6th season of “House of Cards” here in Maryland has been suspended.

Netfllix also said it will not move forward with a film that Spacey starred in and produced.

