Pet Parrot Missing From Parkton Home Could Die If Not Found Before Temps Dip

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’ve all heard of missing persons reports. Right now, there’s a missing parrot report in Baltimore County.

The wild birds of Parkton love Cathy Myrowitz’s backyard. But one, Rosie, hasn’t come home after flying off two weeks ago.

The Congo African Gray parrot is five years old.

Rosie was on a screened-in porch at Cathy’s house and unbeknownst to her, a workman left a screen door open. She thinks Rosie was startled by her dogs barking.

“She flew out and she went to the left and that was the last I saw of her,” Myrowitz says. She has spent hours in the woods calling the bird.

Thanks to several flyers that have been printed and posted on trails, others have seen her, or at least think they have.

“We got three sightings of her,” Myrowitz says. “We got one in western Baltimore County, one in northern Baltimore County and one near here.”

Rosie cost $1,000 but it’s not about the money to Myrowitz, who says it feels like she’s lost a human friend.

If not found soon, Myrowitz says the cold of the winter would kill her.

“There’s been good stuff out of this, and that is how wonderful our neighbors are,” she says. “They have just really bent over backwards to be helpful.”

If you have seen Rosie, call Myrowitz at 410-227-4128.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook