Teen Arrested After Threat Of Violence Toward Northeast H.S. Appears Online

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old Glen Burnie teen has been arrested after police say he posted a threat of violence towards Northeast High School online.

When police identified and met with the teen, who has no affiliation with the school, he claimed that he meant the post as a joke and quickly deleted the post from his social media account.

Officers determined the boy did not have the means to carry out his threat and there is no danger to the school.

The juvenile has been taken a local hospital where he currently remains. Charges are currently pending as the investigation continues. Additional officers will be at the school throughout the day as a visible presence.

