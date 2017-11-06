 26 Killed In Church Attack In Texas' Worst Mass Shooting WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To The Titans 23-20 | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week

Sears To Close Its Store At Eastpoint Mall

Filed Under: Dundalk, Eastpoint Mall, Sears

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Eighteen Sears stores will close their doors by late January.

One of these stores closing is in the Baltimore area.

The Sears store closing is the one at Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk. The closure adds to the closing of about 250 stores already announced this year.

In the Baltimore area, Sears closed its store at Hunt Valley and a grand reopening of the Columbia store at The Mall in Columbia was held on Saturday.

Stores remain open at White Marsh Mall, Security Square, Harford Mall,. Marley Station Mall, and Westfield Annapolis Mall.

This all comes as Sears launched a “holiday blowout” sale that will last until November 25, a day after Black Friday.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch