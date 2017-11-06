Sears To Close Its Store At Eastpoint Mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Eighteen Sears stores will close their doors by late January.
One of these stores closing is in the Baltimore area.
The Sears store closing is the one at Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk. The closure adds to the closing of about 250 stores already announced this year.
In the Baltimore area, Sears closed its store at Hunt Valley and a grand reopening of the Columbia store at The Mall in Columbia was held on Saturday.
Stores remain open at White Marsh Mall, Security Square, Harford Mall,. Marley Station Mall, and Westfield Annapolis Mall.
This all comes as Sears launched a “holiday blowout” sale that will last until November 25, a day after Black Friday.
