Police: Teen Charged After Purposefully Hitting Another Teen With Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted homicide and first degree assault after police say he intentionally hit another teen with a car.
The alleged incident happened in the area of Fairhill Drive and Londontown Road in Edgewater at around 3 p.m. Friday. Authorities got a report of a pedestrian struck with the suspect fleeing the scene.
Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and detained the driver.
The 16-year-old victim was transported to Shock Trauma for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is Nicholas Kyle Hoffman of Davidsonville.
