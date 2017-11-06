Police: Teen Charged After Purposefully Hitting Another Teen With Car

 26 Killed In Church Attack In Texas' Worst Mass Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted homicide and first degree assault after police say he intentionally hit another teen with a car.

The alleged incident happened in the area of Fairhill Drive and Londontown Road in Edgewater at around 3 p.m. Friday. Authorities got a report of a pedestrian struck with the suspect fleeing the scene.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and detained the driver.

The 16-year-old victim was transported to Shock Trauma for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is Nicholas Kyle Hoffman of Davidsonville.

The suspect is Nicholas Kyle Hoffman of Davidsonville.

