More Details Emerge About Texas Shooter, His Mother-In-Law Was Parishioner

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — At a press conference Monday morning, authorities released more information about the man behind Sunday’s massacre at a small town Texas church.

Authorities believe Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, shot himself following a car wreck.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. tells CBS News that police found Kelley dead inside his vehicle Sunday shortly after the shootings in Sutherland Springs.

Police say Kelley killed 26 people and wounded 20 others at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, which is just southeast of San Antonio.

Authorities also said at Monday’s press conference that Kelley, who according to an Air Force spokeswoman was discharged from the Air Force for allegedly assaulting his spouse and child, did not have a license to carry a gun.

They also said Kelley had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church. Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin said Monday that the mass shooting stemmed from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated. They say Kelley also used his cellphone to tell his father that he had been shot and didn’t think he would survive.

Kelley had recently began working as a security guard at a vacation resort near his home outside of San Antonio, a manager at the resort said Monday.

Claudia Varjabedian told The Associated Press that Devin Kelley had been working at Summit Vacation Resort in New Braunfels for the past month and a half and “seemed like a nice guy.” She said he worked unarmed on his shift as the day security guard and didn’t give her any problems.

“I had no complaints. I was as shocked as anyone else,” said Varjabedian.

Kelley has also previously been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty in east-central Colorado.

Court records in El Paso County indicate Kelley was cited on Aug. 1, 2014, when he lived in a mobile home park near Colorado Springs. He was given a deferred probationary sentence and was ordered to pay $368 in restitution. The charge was dismissed in March 2016 after Kelley completed his sentence.

The Denver Post reports court records indicate someone was granted a protection order against Kelley on Jan. 15, 2015, also in El Paso County.

