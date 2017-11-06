WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To The Titans 23-20 | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week

Man Accused Of Threatening Teens Who Were Toilet-Papering Homes With Gun

toilet paper

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana homeowner who’s accused of arming himself and chasing down high school students who were toilet-papering homes has been arrested.

Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker told news outlets that Craig Scott was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and obstruction of a roadway. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Authorities say Scott looked for the teenagers, who were rolling the homes of fellow students in the early morning hours of Oct. 27. When he found them, he’s accused of blocking the street to prevent them from getting away and confronting them with a semi-automatic pistol.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation and additional charges could be brought against individuals responsible for toilet-papering the homes.

