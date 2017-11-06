Weather Blog: Cooler Air Moving In Monday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another very mild day all across the region, as we once again topped out above 70 degrees.

That is changing however, as much cooler air is moving in Monday night, and will dominate all week.

The coldest air since last winter will descend on us by the end of the week.

By Friday night, low temperatures will fall to the upper teens and low 20’s. Cold air will hold into the weekend as well.

Rain will move our way Tuesday, and make for a damp and very chilly day.

More showers and cool temperatures are also possible on Wednesday. Stay warm and dry.

Bob Turk

