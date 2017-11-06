Man Accused Of Saying He Wanted To Kill ‘All White Police’ Arrested At White House

Filed Under: White House Arrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Dallas man was arrested Monday at the White House after he reportedly traveled to Washington intending to kill “all white police” at the executive mansion.

The Secret Service said in a statement that an alert had been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland to be on the lookout for Michael Arega.

Officers spotted him on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park.

Arega was detained by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and arrested without incident. The Secret Service said Arega was not armed at the time of his arrest.

He was taken to the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department, where he was charged with making felony threats.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch