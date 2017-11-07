Baltimore Closer To Launching $12 Million Youth Fund

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young is looking to submit legislation that would bring the city closer to distributing money from a 12 million dollar fund for children and teens. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

This comes after city voters approved this approach to funding youth programs a year ago.

On Tuesday evening, a 34-member task force which is creating recommendations on how to spend the money will hold its final meeting. This will take place at 5 p.m..

Young says he plans to submit legislation on November 13 that will create a framework or sending money to community organizers that work with young people in the city.

The 34-member task force recommended that Associated Black Charities distribute youth fund grants in the first year of the program. In the second year, Associated Black Charities would design an organization to do so.

The members of the task force include representatives from organizations such as the Abell Foundation and Catholic Charities.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook