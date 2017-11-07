Baltimore Co. To Decide Whether They Will Keep Schools Open On Jewish Holy Days

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A calendar conundrum at Baltimore County Public Schools, with Jewish high holidays on the chopping block.

On Tuesday night, Baltimore County Public Schools will make a decision on next year’s academic calendar.

Two Jewish holidays are on the chopping block, as schools try to squeeze a year’s worth of class and holidays into newly mandated start and end dates.

The school board has two options: Keep the holidays scheduled as days off, or don’t. And the community has a lot to say on both sides.

The calendar issue within Baltimore County Public Schools has reached a boiling point.

“Jewish families, quite frankly, do not care if school is open or closed. They will keep their children home,” said Jayne Lee, PTA council for Baltimore County.

Tuesday night, the board is set to decide whether to stray from a 20 year tradition and keep schools open on two Jewish high holidays next year.

It’s a challenge schools statewide are facing; cramming 180 days of class between new start and end dates mandated by Maryland law.

There are two dates in September next year that are at the heart of this issue.

Under the new calendar, school would be open on Monday, September 10, the first day of Rosh Hashana, and on Wednesday, September 19, which is Yom Kippur.

Opponents say potentially thousands of Jewish teachers and students might skip school anyway, and their absences could cause chaos.

“I think there’s real concerns for taxpayers,” said one concerned citizen. “Hundreds of thousands of dollars for extra substitute teacher costs for those two days.”

Last week, Anne Arundel County schools passed its carefully crafted calendar, telling WJZ the board saved important holidays by trimming spring break.

“Not a lot of wiggle room, and some years, it’s shorter than others, and so next year is a difficult one,” said one school spokesperson.

Now, the stage is set for Baltimore County’s balancing act, as they decide what stays and what goes.

The vote is on the agenda for 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, during the regular school board meeting.

While it was discussed at an earlier meeting, the board is not deciding whether to bring additional religious holidays onto the calendar at this time.

