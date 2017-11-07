National Aquarium Announces Two $1 Admission Days For December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In spirit of the holidays, some attractions in the Baltimore area will open their doors to the public on the weekend of December 9&10 for just $1.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore is among those participating in the Baltimore Dollar (Or Less) Days event. They will offer $1 admission on those weekend days, compared to the usual admission prices that are between $24.95 and $39.95.

Some other places participating in Dollar Days include Port Discovery Children’s Museum, Christmas Village in Baltimore, and the Maryland Science Center.

The aquarium says Dollar Days tickets are extremely popular and must be purchased on-site at the ticket window on the day of the special offer.

The aquarium is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days of the offer, but they recommend getting there early.

For a full list of Baltimore Dollar (Or Less) Days attractions, CLICK HERE.

