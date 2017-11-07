Elections Underway In Laurel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residents in Laurel are casting their ballots in the City Council races. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday at the Laurel Municipal Center for residents as five city council members will be elected.

These members are elected every two years. The highest voter turnout in the county came on Saturday with 242 registered residents voting according to the city’s Facebook page.

In Ward 1, incumbent council members H. Edward Ricks and Valerie Nicholas are on the ballot. Also competing for a seat is former Laurel police officer Carl DeWatt. e finished third behind Nicholas in the 2015 election.

In Ward 2, Thomas Matthews, Adrian Rousseau, Keith Sydnor, and Frederick Smalls are racing for two seats. Councilwoman Donna Crary did not run for reelection.

The county’s Board of Elections officials say they expect to have unofficial results by 10 p.m. Tuesday and will count write-ins as well as absentee and provisional ballots on Wednesday, November 8.

The elected City Council will be sworn in on November 13 at 7 p.m..

The polls close tonight at 8 p.m..

For more information on the election, got to cityoflaurel.org

