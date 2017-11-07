Ex-Secret Service Agent From Maryland Sentenced For Money Laundering

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge in San Francisco has sentenced a former U.S. Secret Service agent to federal prison for money laundering.

35-year-old Shaun Bridges of Laurel, Maryland got a two-year sentence on Tuesday after an earlier guilty plea.

Bridges was arrested two years ago for allegedly stealing 1,600 bitcoins from a digital wallet belonging to the U.S. government.

In addition to prison time, he must forfeit bitcoins and other virtual currencies valued at $10.4 million.

Bridges was a special agent working in the Baltimore field office for six years. At one point, he worked on the “Silk Road” investigation into the illegal online marketplace.

