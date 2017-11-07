House Fire That Left 2 Men Dead In Maryland Was Arson

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire that left two men dead in a Maryland suburb of Washington was deliberately set.
Police and fire officials in Prince George’s County said in a statement Tuesday that the fire broke out Nov. 2 in a vacant, single-family house in Seat Pleasant. As firefighters battled the blaze, they found the bodies of two men.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says the men died of smoke inhalation.
Police say they have identified the men, but will not release their names until relatives are notified.
