Residents In West Baltimore Disappointed After Van Driver In Freddie Gray Case Found Not Guilty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Within minutes of the van driver in Freddie Gray’s arrest being found not guilty by a police disciplinary board, the news hit the rainy streets of west Baltimore.

“I’m disappointed. It makes you feel like there’s no justice,” said Kenneth Judkin.

At Penn and North, outrage over officer Caesar Goodson Jr. walking away without any punishment for his role in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray.

“I’m not saying send them all to jail, but there should be punishment. It sends a terrible message to the community,” Rev. Daki Navata said.

Disappointment on the west side of the city that’s evident.

“It’s just sad that he gets to walk away from this without any punishment, like it never happened” Judkin said.

Frustrations that have been boiling for months, continue to run high.

“For years, we have seen police officer after police officer be let go,” Rev. Navata said. “At the end of the day, that young man didn’t have to die. It clearly says black lives do no matter in a system where all lives should matter.”

But some citizens were relieved over the verdict, pointing the finger in Gray’s death elsewhere, but adding that only time will tell whether justice will be served.

“It wasn’t the van driver’s fault. He came after the fact, after Gray was already arrested. We’ll see what happens with the other hearings,” one woman said.

