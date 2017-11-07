‘House Of Cards’ Production Crew Will Continue To Be Paid During Hiatus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The suspension of Netflix’s “House of Cards” amid the Kevin Spacey sex scandal will not affect the paychecks of the show’s production team.

The production company says staff will remain on the payroll while the show is on hiatus.

The sixth season of the hit show, which is primarily filmed in Maryland, was delayed after allegations of sexual harassment against Spacey surfaced.

The company did not say when filming will resume.

