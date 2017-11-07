Maryland Launches ‘NSA Day of Cyber’ School Challenge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting today, students will be able to explore careers in cybersecurity. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Schools will be able to participate in the Maryland “NSA Day of Cyber” School Challenge. It’s a free virtual platform that runs through February 28th.

The program lets students “take a seat” next to the NSA cyber threat director through a web-based platform. Students will virtually participate in real-world scenarios.

Each student who completes the challenge will get a “Cyber Resume” and an NSA certificate of completion.

Schools across the state are encouraged to pick a day in the next few months to run the program. Students can participate in the classroom or at home.

According to a news release that was sent out, there are thousands of unfilled cybersecurity jobs available in Maryland and the demand for professionals is growing 12 times faster than the overall job market.

