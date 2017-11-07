Police: Maryland Man Reported Killing Girlfriend

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old Washington-area man called police and told them he had killed his girlfriend at their home.

News outlets report the man was taken into custody without incident outside his Silver Spring home Tuesday morning. Montgomery County police said in a news release that officers found the 43-year-old woman dead inside the home with apparent trauma.

The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine cause of death.

The release says the suspect and victim shared the home.

The identities of the suspect and victim are being withheld until the suspect is formally charged.

The case remains under investigation.

