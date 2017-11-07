Mayoral Races Held In Frederick, Annapolis, College Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Voters in some Maryland cities have chosen their mayor and voted on other local issues.

In Frederick, Democratic Alderman Michael O’Connor beat out Republican Mayor Randy McClement, who is finishing his second term in office.

Annapolis voters, voted in Democrat Gavin Buckley over current Republican Mayor Mike Pantelides.

College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn was re-elected Tuesday night, beating out three other candidates.

Maryland Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Matthews issued the following statement on election results:

“Congratulations to our new Mayors-elect Michael O’Connor of Frederick and Gavin Buckley of Annapolis and our new Aldermen on their victories. They have the talent, determination, and commitment to public service to improve the lives of their constituents and help move our state forward. “We are rebuilding the Maryland Democratic Party from the ground up, and that means campaigning in every zip code and taking no off-years. The Maryland Democratic Party worked hand-in-hand with the mayoral and aldermanic campaigns and local Democratic central committees in Frederick and Annapolis to ensure they had all the tools they needed to flip two Republican mayoral seats. We see this as just the beginning of a blue wave in Maryland.” “A year after the Trump election, voters see the emptiness of his promises and cost of his inexperience. They are hungry for candidates with positive solutions instead of divisive tactics, and a Democratic Party that leans towards the future, instead of the backward view of the GOP. Tonight’s victories should be a warning to Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Republican Party that Marylanders are ready for fresh, bold leadership to move our state forward.”

